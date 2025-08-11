Independence Day 2025: Top patriotic songs to stir your spirit this Aug 15

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India is getting ready to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, the day when the spirit of freedom and love for the motherland resonates throughout the nation.

The day is observed in a grand manner every year, with multiple parades, cultural programs, events, and much more. To enhance the celebrations, music can be brought along, as it has slowly become an integral part of India's culture.

Take a look at some of the most soul-stirring patriotic songs for Independence Day 2025.

Independence Day Songs

I Love My India (Pardes): The melodious song from the 1997 film is still played on various patriotic occasions, remaining a popular choice among people. The song has been sung by the talented Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Aditya Narayan.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, the song truly celebrates the spirit of patriotism and pays a heartfelt tribute to the martyred heroes and their sacrifice. She performed the song live for the first time in 1963 on Republic Day in the presence of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kar Chale Hum Fida (Haqeeqat): Originally written by Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, the song was featured in the soundtrack of the 1964 film 'Haqeeqat.' It was crooned by the iconic Mohammad Rafi. A classic number, the song is often associated with the feelings of patriotism, stirring deep emotions.

Yeh Do Des Hai Tera (Swades): A part of Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most acclaimed films, Swades, 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' explores themes of national pride, patriotism, and social responsibility. It also depicts the protagonist's emotional connection to the homeland.

Ae Watan (Raazi): Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh, the song is picturised on Alia Bhatt in her 2018 film, 'Raazi.' The song beautifully showcases a person's connection to their nation, closely reflecting on Sehmat Khan's decision to become a spy for India.