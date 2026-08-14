Independence Day special watchlist: Watch Declassified Operation Sindoor, Batwara 1947 and more this weekend

Independence Day special watchlist: Indian across the nation are gearing up for the 80th Independence day celebration. This year, the national holiday falls on a Saturday, making it a perfect one to spend sometime with your near and dear ones and catch up with new releases online and offline. Wondering which ones to watch? Here's a list of new films and shows that are sure to evoke a sense of nationalism among Indians.
Plot: Declassified Operation Sindoor is a new two-part documentary that offers unknown insights from India's 88-hour military operation conducted by India from May 7 to May 10, 2025. It was done in response to an April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 civilians lost their lives.
The documentary involves first-hand accounts from military leadership, defence experts and journalists.
Cast: Real life people including Ondia's top military command
Where to watch: Discovery & discovery+
Release date: 15 August (9 PM onwards)
Plot: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata follows the real-life-inspired story of medical workers at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in the city.
It focuses on senior nurse Geeta and the staff who courageously ensured the safety of over 400 patients and newborns in the hospital amid the terror attack.
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak, Sayaji Shinde, Amruta Namdev, Priya Berde, Zahid Khan, Aditya Mishra, Sushama Deshpande, Sunil Kumar Palwal, Yogesh Kelkar, Vitthal Kale, Vijay Gokhale, Yashodhan Mavlankar, Jayshree Mehta, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe
Where to watch: Zee5
Release date: 14 August
Plot: Batwara 1947 follows the story of a Muslim man who shifts to Lahore with his family from India during the 1947 Partition. As the family gets allotted an abandoned haveli, they find an elderly Hindu woman living there and refusing to leave. As communal violence erupts on both sides of the order, the man chooses to protect the woman despite all odds.
Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur
Where to watch: Theatre
Release date: 14 August
Plot: Operation Safed Sagar is a military drama series inspired by the Indian Air Force's elite Golden Arrows Squadron during the 1999 Kargil War. It showcases high-altitude combat missions, the strict orders not to cross the Line of Control, and sacrifices made by the air force officers including Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.
Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma
Where to watch: Netflix
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