Independence Day tribute: AR Rahman performs iconic Vande Mataram at live concert; netizens get 'goosebumps' | Watch

Independence Day tribute: Legendary musician AR Rahman paid tribute to India on its 79th Independence Day with a moving performance of his iconic song, Vande Mataram, at a live concert reportedly in Chicago, US.

In an Instagram video, the Oscar winner greeted the crowd with a “Happy Independence Day” before invoking the nationalist spirit with Vande Mataram.

The crowd cheered and sang along with Rahman as he delivered his 28-year-old song, perfect for the evening.

“Happy Independence Day,” the singer wrote while sharing the video on his Instagram handle.

About Vande Mataram AR Rahman's studio album, Vande Mataram, was released in 1997 under Sony's music labels Columbia Records and SME Record. It commemorated the 50th anniversary of India's independence.

Released on 12 August 1997, the iconic song became Sony Music India's largest-selling non-film album to date, and was released in 28 countries worldwide.

Rahman also performed live at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on 14 August 1997, on the eve of India's Golden Jubilee of Independence. India's then Prime Minister, Inder Kumar Gujral, was also among the attendees.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were touched by AR Rahman's tribute to India with a goosebump-jerking song on its Independence Day, and said that there's “no better Independence Day celebration than this”.

Sharing the sentiment of every Indian, singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “Goosebumps. Every. Single. Time.”

“Your music is the heartbeat of our nation sir. Vande Mataram,” a social media user said.

“They are the luckiest people,” a user said, referring to the audience of Rahman's concert.

“Sabse pyaari teri soorat… Maa tujhe salaam, maa tujhe salaam!” a user said, using the lyrics of the iconic song.

“So beautiful sir. This song always gives me goosebumps. It's so lovely,” added another.

“You are always a legend sir,” said a netizen.