How a few restorers are preserving and cementing Bollywood’s cinematic legacy

When it premiered at the Majestic theatre in Bombay in 1931, the film Alam Ara became a sensation. Huge crowds gathered outside cinemas exhibiting it and shows were sold out. Directed by Ardeshir Irani and starring actors Zubeida, Master Vithal and Jillo, it was the first Indian talkie and had a soundtrack featuring songs aplenty. The plot was very basic, essentially a tale of palace intrigue that revolved around rival queens. But the novelty of it all had crowds lapping it up and the film quickly turned into a blockbuster.
Today, however, not a single copy of the historic film exists. Search for it online and you will only find a still image of the beautiful Zubeida lying in Vithal’s arms, in what perhaps was a racy costume for the time. It is one of the few stills left of the groundbreaking production. Everything else has been lost for good.
Like Alam Ara, many famous Indian films no longer have a single print in existence. They include the first India-made colour film Kisan Kanya (1937), Bhakta Vidur (1921), Balidan (1927), Seeta (1934), and Zindagi (1940).
The overall numbers make for even more dismal reading: only 29 of the 1,338 silent films made in India survive, says filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and archiving India’s cinematic heritage. Of the more than 2,000 films made in Bombay between 1931 and 1950, 80% are unavailable for viewing, he added, citing P.K. Nair, founder of the National Film Archive of India.
But all is not lost. Today, a handful of organizations are working hard to preserve India’s cinematic legacy. They include FHF, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, Prasad Corporation, NH Studioz, and media and entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment.