India's highest-grossing film with newcomers earned ₹1000 crore, not Saiyaara or Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Every year, Bollywood introduces fresh faces; some shine bright, while others fade away with time. This year, it's Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda who continue to hit headlines with their blockbuster debut, Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, the film has already crossed ₹200 crore worldwide, including ₹160 crore in India, achieving milestone after milestone. But, is it going to be the highest-grossing film for debutants?

Only time can tell if the film continues to maintain its incredible footfall.

India's highest-grossing film with newcomers For now, India's highest-grossing film with newcomers is Bobby.

Raj Kapoor's film Bobby marked his son Rishi Kapoor's entry in Bollywood with Dimple Kapadia. The 1973 film made Rishi and Dimple stars overnight.

Bobby's earnings According to a report of Hindustan Times, Bobby was made on a small budget of only ₹1 crore. However, it went on to earn about ₹11 crore alone in India.

The book Cinema Industry in India: Pricing and Taxation claimed that over 5.35 crore people watched Bobby in theatres across the country.

Not just in India, Bobby had a huge success overseas too. In the Soviet Union, where Bollywood films were in demand, Bobby sold around 62.6 million tickets and made 15.65 million Roubles at the box office, reportedly.

It also performed very well in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, where people loved the movie in an era when there were no subtitles. Experts believe that if we adjust those international earnings to today’s value, Bobby would have made easily somewhere between ₹600 to ₹800 crore or even more overseas.

Bobby vs Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Saiyaara The figures remain far away from hit films starring debutants, such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Saiyaara.

When Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was released, it was a huge hit. The film brought in a little over 3 crore people to theatres in India. If we consider its earnings to today’s value, it would have made around ₹600 crore in the country.