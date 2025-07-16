India's highest-paid villain earns ₹100 cr from THIS film, no releases in last 3 years, not Fahadh or Vijay Sethupathi

Gone are the days when only the hero or heroine could pull audiences to theatres. Today, a well-crafted negative role can be just as captivating and just as profitable, earning the same as with top stars. When it comes to big-ticket films, villains are bringing their A-game, driving box office numbers. In fact, India’s highest-paid antagonist is such a powerful force that his name alone can determine the fate of a film pan-India.

The highest-paid villain in the Indian film industry is neither Fahadh Faasil nor Vijay Sethupathi, nor even Kamal Haasan.

India's highest-paid villain India's highest-paid villain is actor Yash of KGF fame.

The Kannada superstar has officially become the highest-paid villain in Indian cinema history, as per multiple reports.

The actor is set to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. He also serves as co-producer of the project.

In the film, Yash will be clashing with actor Ranbir Kapoor, aka Lord Ram.

Yash's salary for Ramayana According to reports, Yash is charging ₹50 crore as his fees for the film, excluding his share in distribution profits.

Ramayana will be a two-part film, the first installment releasing in 2026.

If reports are true, Yash will be paid a whopping ₹100 crore for both installments.

Previously, a report claimed that Yash’s total compensation, including his acting fee and distribution profits, amounts to ₹200 crore. If true, this figure would surpass even the salary of the film’s hero, Ranbir Kapoor.

Yash beats Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil However, in all conditions, Yash overtakes the salaries of popular villains in the recent big films.

Kamal Haasan previously held the record for highest-paid antagonist for his cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, earning somewhere between ₹25–40 crore.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi reportedly charged ₹21 crore for his negative role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. It is believed that the blockbuster Pushpa 2 antagonist Fahadh Faasil earned ₹8 crore.

Previously, the makers of Ramayana had dropped the first look from the film. It also featured a glimpse of Yash as Ravana.

A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that Yash will have a screen time of 15 minutes in Ramayana Part 1. He is said to have a longer presence in the second installment of the film.