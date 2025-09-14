India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Nana Patekar reacts ahead of match– 'Why should we play with them?'

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar opened up about today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, Patekar candidly shared his opinion on the match amid boycott calls. He said that Team India should not play the match against Pakistan amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

Nana Patekar on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match At an event in Pune, Nana Patekar strongly condemned the BCCI's decision.

He told ANI, "Actually, I shouldn’t speak about such matters. Still, my personal opinion is that India should not play. I feel when the blood of our people has been spilt by them, then why should we play with them?..."

Earlier in the day, actor Suniel Shetty told the media that cricketers cannot be blamed for the match against Pakistan.

He shared, “You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen; they are expected to represent the country. I think that's a call we have to take. If I'm not going to see it, I'm not going to see it. It's for you to decide what each one of you wants to do. It's not in BCCI's hands. It's a world sporting body and you can't blame anybody.”

Conflict between India and Pakistan Sunday's match marks the first one between the traditional rivals, India and Pakistan, since the terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region, killing 26 people, mostly tourists on April 22.

The nations had a military conflict in May, when India launched Operation Sindoor to hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian government has allowed the national team to play against Pakistan at multinational events like the World Cup and Asia Cup but has barred any bilateral engagement across sports.

Many across the country called for a boycott of today’s match, criticising the BCCI for not letting India withdraw from the clash against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match Meanwhile, the match is taking place in Dubai.

Team India consists of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.