Indian celebrities at Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and more - Full list here

As celebrities worldwide prepare for the most awaited event of the year - ‘MET Gala,’ which takes place every year on the first Monday of May, it's time to look at the list of Indian celebrities to be present this year at the grand event.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his manager Pooja Dadlani at the New York airport on Sunday, a day before the prestigious MET Gala.

Kiara Advani, the 33-year-old ‘Kabis Singh’ actress in a post on Instagram revealed that she is among one of the Indian celebrities attending the event on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The soon-to-be mom, expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared a glimpse photo of booklet titled The MET Gala placed with beautifully arranged table. Set against a vase of pink roses and chocolates, a stamp on the mannequin shaped cake stated, “Mandarin Oriental, New York.”

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer also confirmed his debut at the Met Gala 2025. In a post on Instagram, the 'Patiala Peg' singer shared a story that said “First Time” with hourglass emoji. This was followed by an image depicting ‘Met Gala’ bath robe.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, will mark her fifth appearance at the annual fashion event, donning a custom outfit by the French fashion house - Balmain. An exquisite item from Bulgari's latest high jewellery collection will complete her look.

Met Gala theme With just few hours to go for the First Monday of May, the anticipation builds for the ravishing and show-stopping looks this year based on the dress code theme “Tailored for You,” Vogue reported. This year's theme reportedly celebrates the legacy of Black fashion, commemorating the history of Dandyism over the past 300 years.