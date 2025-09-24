Indian celebs at Milan Fashion Week 2025: From Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy to Ankush Bahuguna | Photos and videos

Milan Fashion Week is one of the “Big Four” global fashion weeks, alongside Paris, London and New York. It is known in Italian as Settimana della moda di Milano. The 2025 edition is being held from September 23 to 29.

The fashion event began in 1958, organised by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. Its success came from Milan’s industrial power and closeness to textile hubs.

Earlier, Florence hosted Italian fashion events in the 1950s, but Milan soon overtook with support from top designers. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, Milan became the fashion capital of the country and became a global trendsetter.

Today, Milan Fashion Week showcases both famous designers and new talent. Various Indian celebrities, such as Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatta and Mouni Roy, and content creator Ankush Bahuguna, attended the event.

International celebs Various international celebrities like Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams and BTS’ Jin also attended the Milan Fashion Week 2025.

At Milan Fashion Week 2025, Demi Moore dazzled in a beaded orange and gold crystal gown. Serena Williams impressed in a bold black gown with sheer detailing and feather accents.

Model Lila Moss showcased edgy chic in a black turtleneck, croc-embossed mini skirt, knee-high boots and a matching bag.

Milan Fashion Week 2025: Alia Bhatt and BTS' Jin At Milan Fashion Week 2025, an unexpected crossover stole the spotlight. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and BTS’ Kim Seokjin, known as Jin, appeared together for Gucci’s short film Tiger. The film replaced the brand’s usual runway show and marked the debut collection of creative director Demna.

