Nagraj vs Naruto: Indian comics level up as Gen Z turns to anime
Pratishtha Bagai , Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 6 min read 10 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The new playbook is to embrace modernity without losing the nostalgic essence of the 1980s and ’90s, appealing both to millions of original fans and to a new generation of readers.
NEW DELHI , MUMBAI : Indian comic heroes like Chacha Chaudhary, Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruv, Doga, Suppandi and Shikari Shambu are levelling up to face anime legends such as Naruto, Tanjiro, Goku, Saitama, Light Yagami, and Luffy.
