Nagraj vs Naruto: Indian comics level up as Gen Z turns to anime

Improving their drip

The anime and manga craze is not the first time Indian artists have felt pressure from global influences targeting Indian youth, said ACK's Mascarenhas. "In the late ’90s, when we were creating fantasy stories like Janoo and Wooly Woo at Tinkle, we faced the same thing with Harry Potter. Anime is a competitor that won’t go away. The only way for a comic to survive is to catch the pulse of readers and keep evolving."