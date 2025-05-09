Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU after car accident, friend shares health update

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is recuperating in a Noida hospital after a car accident. As per reports, he suffered multiple limb fractures. He underwent multiple surgeries for the same and has now been moved from the ICU to a private room.

Pawandeep Rajan's hospital pic His friend Govind Digari took to Instagram and posted a photo of the singer from the hospital. In the picture, Pawandeep is seen lying on a hospital bed and smiling while he is surrounded by his close people.

Sharing his health update, his friend wrote in the caption, "Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai (With all your blessings, Pawan is now doing much better).”

See post here:

Fans pray for Pawandeep Rajan The photo brought some relief to worried fans. As many continue to pray for his speedy recovery, one fan wrote in the comments, “Pawan is our lion. He faces every difficulty with courage! May Lord Mahadev heal Pawan soon! Seeing Pawan's smile has eased some of the worry in our hearts! Thank you, sir, for giving the update.”

“Get well soon Pawbnu! God bless you,” added another.

Someone also commented, “Pawan is our brave champ he can fight against all odds with his sweet smile (sic).”

Pawandeep Rajan's car accident Pawandeep underwent a six-hour surgery after he met with an unfortunate road accident.

On Tuesday, his team informed fans via Instagram, “Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries".

The statement mentioned that Pawandeep struggled with “severe pain and unconsciousness”, the day before his surgery.

"Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries," the statement also read.

The car accident took place in Amroha on May 5.

Pawandeep's vehicle collided with a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge, as per reports. While the singer was rushed to a government hospital initially, later he was transfered to a private hospital owing to his injuries.