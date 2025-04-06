Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale episode: Special guests, when and where to find out this season’s winner

Indian Idol Season 15 is all set to conclude with its much-waited winner. The grand finale episode will see a fierce competition between six final contestants. Wondering who are they? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the finale.

Indian Idol Season 15 This season Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh and Anirudh Suswaram are locking horns for the winner's trophy.

The Indian Idol 2025 winner will win a car along with the prestigeous golden trophy. It doesn't end here. The winner also gets to take home a whopping cash prize money, worth ₹15 lakh.

Special guests on Indian Idol 15 finale The judges of the season-- Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani will be seen guiding the finalists. Aditya Narayan will take on his hosting duties. Besides them, actors Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, singer Mika Singh and the cast of Chamak will be seen as special guests on the show.

The finale will have a special theme, based on The Grandest 90s Night, celebrating the golden era of Bollywood music.

When and where to watch Indian Idol 15 winner Indian Idol is Sony Entertainment Television’s popular reality show. It will air on Sunday at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It will also stream online on Sony LIV.

The winner of Indian Idol Season 15 will be announced at 11:30 pm.

Only a few hours ago, the Instagram handle of Sony TV treated fans with a sneak peek of the finale. The episode will have an electrifying dance performance by host Aditya Narayan.

The post read, “Our all time favourite is here! Aditya ka performance is equal to top tier fun! Dekhiye Indian Idol aaj raat 8:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par @shreyaghoshal @badboyshah @vishaldadlani @adityanarayanofficial @fremantleindia.”

Dropping more hints about the night, a source told Filmibeat, "Indian Idol 15 finale will be loaded with entertainment, music, excitement and grand performances. From Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, leading 90s heroines graced the last episode of the reality show. The contestants took things a notch higher with their performance. If this was not enough, Bhushan Kumar offered Sneha Shankar a contract with T-Series. He was moved by her performances and decided to give her a career-changing opportunity. Raveena and Shilpa had a great time as she grooved to the beats of peppy numbers from 90s. The gala episode is rightfully titled 'Grand 90s Night' as it featured blockbuster acts that are bound to make the audience nostalgic."