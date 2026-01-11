Indian Idol 3 winner, Battle of Galwan actor Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Singer and Indian Idol fame Prashant Tamang is no more, reported Nepal News. He was 45. According to the news, he suffered from a heart attack on Sunday morning in Delhi, as confirmed by his close associate, music composer, and film producer Rajesh Ghatani.

He was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead, as per One India.

According to the same report, Tamang returned to the National Capital after a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, there was no major health complication before his sudden collapse. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims of the report.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Who was Prashant Tamang Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Some of his popular songs were Man Sainli, Gorkha Paltan, and Asarai Mahinama.

Prashant Tamang was an Indian singer of Nepali origin. Besides his music stint, he was also an actor. He starred in Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan (2010), Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015), and Kina Mayama (2016) and more. In India, he was a part of the popular web series, Paatal Lok 2. In the Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer, Tamang played the pivotal role of Daniel Acho.

Reportedly, he was also a part of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

Prashant Tamang's early life Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Prashant Tamang's parents were Rupa and Madan Tamang. After the tragic loss of his father in an accident, Tamang worked as a constable in the Kolkata Police, where he sharpened his musical skills as part of the police orchestra.

He rose to fame in 2007 when he starred in the popular singing reality show, The Indian Idol Season 3. He went on to win the hearts of his million fans and emerged as the winner of the season with an impressive 70 million votes and outshining his competitors on the show.

