Indian opener Abhishek Sharma mourns the demise of his pet Leo

"2019 - 2025 LEO, you were the most beautiful soul to ever walk into my life. The best dog in the entire world. I don't know how my days are going to be without you now. But I just want to thank you--for being there for me through every high and low, for being my constant, my comfort, my companion. You were my little baby, and you'll always be. I'll miss you every single minute--from eating food together to our endless Geddis, from our peaceful late-night walks to those early morning strolls. You were my nariyal paani partner, my car ride buddy, my sleeping buddy, my saviour, my soulmate... my everything," she wrote.