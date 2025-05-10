India-Pakistan ceasefire: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and other celebs react. Here's what they say

Bollywood celebrities welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire, days after conflict between the two countries. On Saturday, two nations announced a de-escalation to restore peace.

Also read: ‘Same script, Pakistan called Donald Trump’: Internet reacts as India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire Bollywood celebs react to India-Pakistan ceasefire Reacting to the news, actor Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram, “If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire. But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell to pay. The #IMF had better keep Track of where their money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get their earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again.”

Karan Johar reposted the news on his Instagram Stories and added several orange heart and folded hands emojis.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Rab Rakha. Jai Hind.” “Om Namah Shivaay,” added actor Parineeti Chopra.

Swara Bhasker reposted Donald Trump's tweet about the ceasefire and added, “First time I'm glad to hear something come out of this man's trap #ceasefire.”

Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Angad Bedi also reacted to the update.

See posts here:

Bollywood celebs react to India-Pakistan ceasefire. (Instagram)

India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement Confirming the ceasefire, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier. He revealed that a ceasefire has been enforced with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

At the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12th at 1200 hours,” he added.