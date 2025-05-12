India-Pakistan conflict: THIS movie on Indian armed forces stands out at Box Office even after 27 years; Uri a far 2nd

As the Indian armed forces bravely thwarted Pakistan's attempt to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control following the Pahalgam terror attack and the military action that followed, social media platforms were abuzz with memes and posts using some of the most iconic scenes from Bollywood, be it the Kargil war-based Border or Vicky Kaushal's Uri.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. Notably, India's Operation Sindoor has achieved all three key objectives--military, political, and psychological.

Over the years, Bollywood has produced several war-based movies, but those that hit the hardest have always been the ones portraying the India-Pakistan conflict.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood movies on war with the highest footfall: Border: 3.71 crore

Uri – The Surgical Strike: 1.81 crore

Holiday: 1.40 crore

Main Hoon Na: 1.26 crore

Fighter: 1.20 crore 1. Border Released in 1997, Border was a blockbuster at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and others, the movie reportedly earned ₹39.60 crore net.

Its depiction of the 1971 India-Pakistan war introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

A Koimoi report said that during its theatrical run, Border sold 3.71 crore tickets, which means it registered a footfall of 3.71 crore.

A sequel to this blockbuster starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh had also been announced.

2. Uri Despite being greatly loved by the audience and released in a multiplex set-up, Vicky Kaushal's 2019 movie Uri was a distant second in terms of footfall.

Based on the 2016 surgical strike by India in response to the militant attack on the brigade headquarters at Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers, Uri enjoyed footfall of 1.81 crore. It, however, had amassed a massive ₹244.06 crore net at the box office.

3. Holiday Akshay Kumar’s Holiday, an official remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki, was a massive box office success in 2014. The movie had stayed in theatres for a long time and earned ₹112.65 crore net in its lifetime.

However, Holiday sold just 1.40 crore tickets during its theatrical run, making it a third on the list.

4. Main Hoon Na Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na was also a big commercial success in 2004. It had earned ₹37 crore net during its theatrical run.

The movie, a typical Bollywood drama, was set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan's strained relationship. During its original run, it sold 1.26 crore tickets.

5. Fighter Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter, released in 2024, became the fifth most-watched war-based movie over the years.

The plot of the movie is based on the Indian Air Force and its actions during the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan skirmishes.