Why did Apoorva Mukhija delete all Instagram posts days after Ranveer Allahbadia’s comeback on social media? Check here

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has deleted all her Instagram posts days after Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a comeback on social media following India's Got Latent controversy.

Advertisement

In February, a case was registered against Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and other judges of India's Got Latent show after Allahbadia's controversial and “disgusting” remarks about parents and sex.

Currently, Apoorva's Instagram profile shows no posts and zero accounts being followed. However, all the highlights on her profile can still be seen. She has nearly three million followers. The new development comes after Ranveer Allahbadia returned to Instagram and posted his first YouTube video after the controversy.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, to appear on Feb 24

Apoorva Mukhija unfollows everybody On February 20, Apoorva unfollowed everybody on Instagram amid the controversy. She reportedly received death threats and sexual assault threats.

Her friend Rida Tharana slammed the trolls in a story on Instagram.

“I have never doubted that some people hate women simply for being women, just for breathing, existing, loving themselves and daring to grow. A woman could have the same issues as anyone else, but the fact that she's a woman always makes it worse,” the story read.

Advertisement

“How do you ever feel safe when you are constantly threatened, scared for your life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect you?” Rida said.

“It's so unfair, the hate and cruelty she's being put through…I just hope none of you ever have to experience what she's going through," she added.

Ranveer Allahbadia's comeback to social media Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia returned to social media three days ago and wrote a post captioned, “Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you universe 🙏🏻 A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth [sic].”

Earlier, he thanked his fans for helping him 'heal' amid the ongoing India's Got Talent controversy. Ranveer's post read, “Healing because of you all. Be with us tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Following the backlash over his comments, the YouTuber had earlier issued an apology for the controversial remarks.