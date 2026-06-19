India's Got Latent returns ! Samay Raina promises 'no filter' season 2 on Netflix, YouTube: ‘We'll still swear’

After months of speculation surrounding the future of India's Got Latent, comedian and content creator Samay Raina has officially confirmed that the show is returning for a second season. This time, however, the popular comedy-talent series is expanding beyond YouTube and heading to Netflix as well.

The announcement marks a major milestone for the creator-led show, which started as a digital experiment before evolving into one of India's biggest internet phenomena. Despite the challenges and controversies that led to the show's removal from YouTube earlier this year, India's Got Latent is now preparing for a fresh start on an even larger platform.

Netflix And YouTube To Stream Episodes Simultaneously On Thursday, Netflix India announced its collaboration with Samay Raina through a joint Instagram post. The teaser featured Amin Khan, the bodyguard who gained popularity among fans after appearing alongside Raina during his Still Alive comedy special.

In the video, Raina confirmed that Season 2 of India's Got Latent will be available on both Netflix and YouTube, with episodes dropping on the two platforms simultaneously.

The comedian also addressed concerns about whether the show's trademark humour would change following its move to Netflix.

In the teaser, Raina joked with comedian Balraj about the differences between YouTube and Netflix audiences. While discussing the streaming giant's ad-free experience and the absence of a comment section, he also assured fans that the show's uncensored style would remain intact.

The announcement quickly caught the attention of fans who had been eagerly awaiting news about the show's future.

The post was captioned, "It's SAMAY For A Big Reveal ⏰👀 Watch India's Got Latent Season 2, coming soon, on Netflix."

While an official premiere date has not yet been announced, the new season is expected to arrive in July.

Also Read | Himachal homestay owner shares video of alleged guest damage

Show Returns After Controversial Exit The comeback comes months after India's Got Latent found itself at the centre of controversy following remarks made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode.

The backlash that followed led to multiple FIRs and legal challenges, eventually resulting in the show being pulled from YouTube. The developments left many fans wondering whether the series would return at all.

However, Raina had hinted during his Still Alive stand-up special that the show's journey was not over.

"I don't think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point," he had said while assuring audiences that India's Got Latent would make a comeback.

With the Netflix announcement, that promise now appears to be materialising.

Will Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Feature In The Premiere? Adding to the buzz surrounding the show's return, photos allegedly taken from the sets of India's Got Latent recently surfaced online.

The images appeared to show Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the show's stage, fuelling speculation about a possible appearance in the upcoming season.

Neither Netflix nor the makers have officially confirmed their participation. However, reports suggest the actors may feature in an early episode as part of promotions for their upcoming film.