Indias Got Latent Row: Samay Raina appears before Guwahati Police for questioning

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent. '

The alleged accused, Samay Raina, earlier informed the Guwahati Police that he wouldn't be able to appear before them as he was out of India for his comedy tour.

On Saturday, Samay visited the Guwahati Crime Branch to record his statement by the investigating officer.

While talking to ANI, Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, said that police questioned Samay Raina and recorded his statement in connection to the case.

On February 10, Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social Influencers, namely Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled "India's Got Latent".

Guwahati Crime Branch had registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Earlier, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is also one of the alleged accused in the case, along with influencer Apoorva Makhija, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others, also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record his statement.

In light of the ongoing legal issues, Raina recently made a decision to reschedule his India tour. He took to Instagram to share the news, assuring fans that refunds would be provided for tickets.

"Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon," he wrote.

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain confirmed that notices had been served to several individuals named in the FIR, including Raina, Chanchlani, Allahbadia, and others.

"We have served notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into the matter as per legal procedure and will take action accordingly," Jain said.

Similarly, Rakesh Sawant, who also appeared on India's Got Latent, was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, appearing to record her statement on February 27.

The show came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during a recent episode.Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology.