India's Got Latent row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was on Thursday questioned by the Guwahati police in connection with the case regarding alleged promotion of obscenity after controversial remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on 'Samay Raina's show.

The development came days after Gauhati High Court granted interim bail to Chanchlani in connection with the case.

Chanchlani appeared before the Crime Branch along with his advocate.

Maharashtra Cyber, Mumbai police and Guwahati Police are investigating Allahbadia's controversial remarks.

The officials recorded his statement and allowed him to leave for the time being, reported PTI.

Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain said that they recorded his statement. “As he cooperated with our investigation, we let him go. If required, he will be called again.”

A day ago, Chanchlani had appeared separately before the Maharashtra Cyber to record the statements.

Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija have been named in the FIR registered by Guwahati Police under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, police said that notices will be sent once again to other accused who have not appeared before them to present themselves before the investigators.

The Supreme Court earlier had granted interim protection from arrest to prime accused podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on 'Samay Raina's India's Got Latent'.

The authorities had also summoned actor Rakhi Sawant, who had appeared in the show as a guest.

The Maharashtra Cyber is yet to record the statement of Samay Raina.

'Committed mistake' A day ago, Ranveer Allahbadia gave his statement to Maharashtra Cyber Cell and said that he made committed a "mistake" by making controversial comments.

Allahbadia's crass remarks on a YouTube show kicked up a huge row.

"In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making controversial comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticised," PTI quoted officialas saying.