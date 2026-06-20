India’s Got Latent Season 2 crosses 5 million views within hours of release

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has made a powerful return, with the premiere episode of Season 2 crossing 5 million views within hours of its release on June 20.
The new season marks the comeback of one of India’s most talked-about digital entertainment shows following months of controversy and uncertainty surrounding its future. As of 11 pm on the day of release, the first episode had amassed more than 5 million views, reflecting significant viewer curiosity and engagement despite the backlash that surrounded the programme earlier this year.
Season 2 has also introduced a unique distribution strategy. For the first time, the show is being released simultaneously on both YouTube and Netflix, allowing audiences to access the same episode across platforms. New episodes are expected to be released every two weeks.
The premiere episode featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared as special guests while promoting their upcoming action film Alpha. Their presence helped generate substantial buzz around the launch, with several moments from the episode quickly circulating on social media.
The strong early viewership figures are particularly notable given the challenges the show faced following its first season. India’s Got Latent became embroiled in controversy in early 2025 after remarks made by a guest panellist triggered widespread criticism, multiple FIRs and legal scrutiny involving individuals associated with the programme.
Despite the controversy, Raina has maintained that the show’s core format remains unchanged. The comedian has previously described the series as retaining its “no filter” approach, featuring the same style of edgy humour and unfiltered conversations that helped it gain a large online following.