Meet India's highest-earning musician, earns ₹25 cr for one album at the age of 40, more than AR Rahman, Arijit, Diljit

India is bursting with talent, this artist has struck a chord so deep that his tunes have turned into millions, in the literal sense. Becoming India's highest-earning musician is one thing but defeating musicians like AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Anirudh Ravichander and Diljit Dosanjh at just 40 is a remarkable feat.

India's highest-earning musician We are talking about music composer Mithoon.

Mithoon As per a report of Hindustan Times, Mithoon became the highest-paid musician recently.

Reportedly, Mithoon has secured a record-breaking fee for composing the soundtrack of an upcoming untitled romantic drama. While details of the film are not out yet, industry insiders claimed that the composer will be paid over ₹25 crore for the complete film score, the highest sum in the Indian music industry.

The film reunites Mithoon with a renowned director he has collaborated with in the past. Their musical bond spans nearly two decades, which reportedly prompted the producers' decision to make such a hefty investment.

Currently, this is the highest fee for a composer in India for a single album.

Music industry in India The previous record holder of the title was Anirudh Ravichander, the youngest of the lot. As per reports, he was paid ₹10 crore for composing music for Atlee's Jawan, starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. However, his next projects, Leo and Jailer, fetched him ₹8 crore each.

Besides Mithoon and Anirudh, AR Rahman ruled the music scene in India as the most sought-after and commercially successful music composer. Known for his iconic film scores and global recognition, Rahman reportedly charged somewhere around ₹8 crore per project and even more if he lends his voice to a song in the film, reported Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, renowned music composers like Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, MM Keeravani, and Yuvan Shankar Raja are said to charge under ₹5 crore per project. However, sadly the remunerations are even lower for Indian singers who are said to charge somewhere around ₹15-20 lakh for a song, excluding exceptions.

Reportedly, Diljit charges around ₹4 crore for private events such as Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party while he takes home somewhere between ₹50 lakh to 1 crore for usual concerts.

Mithoon's upcoming work Mithoon Sharma, also known as Mithoon, began his career in the industry with the recreations of Woh Lamhe in Zeher and Aadat in Kalyug. In 2006, Mithoon had his first break when composed his first original song, Bas Ek Pal, sung by late singer KK. It was followed by the hit track, Tere Bin, sung by singer Atif Aslam, for the same film, Bas Ek Pal.

Mithoon rose to fame with the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.