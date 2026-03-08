India's highest-paid actor? Kamal Haasan's Kalki 2898 AD pay day may be more than you think

When filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu sat down for an interview with Indiaglitz, he had something rather interesting to share about his close friend and fellow actor Kamal Haasan — a detail that offers a glimpse into just how highly the industry values its most seasoned talent.

Kalki 2898 AD actor reveals how much Kamal Haasan was paid for the film Speaking warmly about Haasan's fee for the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, Sethu said: "Kamal sir's stature is such. He is getting paid ₹150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day, because he was paid ₹150 crore for 20 days."

The figure, however, turned out to be even higher. When Sethu later spoke with the film's producer, Aswani Dutt, he realised he had miscounted the number of shooting days. "I told him thanks for making our friend the highest-paid actor in India. When I said ₹150 crore for 20 days, he replied, no, sir, he has given only 10 days. Sorry, I correct myself then, it's $2 million per day."

It is worth noting that reports on Haasan's actual fee differ quite a bit — some place it at ₹20 crore, whilst others suggest it was well above ₹100 crore. What is clear, though, is that his presence in the film carried considerable weight.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Haasan played the Supreme Yaskin, a totalitarian god-king who rules over a vast fortress-city called the Complex. Despite relatively limited screen time, his character sits at the very centre of the film's mythology. The ending strongly hints that his role will grow considerably in the sequel.

What Comes Next for Kamal Haasan Far from slowing down, Haasan has a full slate ahead of him. Shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 has begun, with Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan both back on set for Prabhas' eagerly awaited sequel.

Perhaps the biggest announcement in recent months is the long-awaited reunion between Haasan and fellow superstar Rajinikanth. The two icons are set to share the screen again in a new film currently known as KHxRK, produced by Red Giant Movies and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Variety The last time they appeared together was over four decades ago. The makers are reportedly aiming for a mid-2026 release.

On the production front, Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International is co-producing Thalaivar 173, a Rajinikanth-led project directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, with the team aiming for a Pongal 2027 release. The Week The banner is also backing Seyon, a large-scale rural entertainer headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, positioned as a grand family spectacle slated for 2026.

As an actor, Haasan is also in the early stages of his next film, tentatively titled KH237, with the shoot expected to begin in April 2026.