Meet India’s highest paid actress with net worth of ₹650 cr, charges ₹30 cr per film, ranks above Deepika, Alia

The remuneration of actors in the film industry always piques the interest of fans, offering a glimpse into the soaring paychecks top stars take home with them. While male actors continue to charge more than their female leads, it is safe to say that the scenario has changed a bit. The biggest change was brought by the current highest-paid actress in India who received a whopping ₹30 crore pay for her upcoming film.

Highest-paid actress in India The highest-paid actress in India is Priyanka Chopra. With no release in the Indian film industry in the last six years, Priyanka is all set to mark her return with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next, SSMB29 (tentative title). The film will star Priyanka alongside Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

The Pan-India film will also mark Priyanka's return to South Indian films after more than 20 years.

Priyanka Chopra's fees As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka has charged ₹30 crore for the film, becoming the highest-paid female actress in the industry. “This is why they took so long to announce her participation in the project. She was not willing to budge over her fee, and why should she? Why should only the men actors get double-digit salaries in our films?” the portal quoted a source.

While ₹30 crore remains the highest paycheck for an actress in Indian cinema, Priyanka has charged even more in the West. Priyanka who now lives in LA with her husband Nick Jonas, earned $5 million (over ₹41 crore) for her Amazon Prime Video show Citadel, as per Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's net worth News18 reported, Priyanka's total net worth is somewhere around ₹650 crore.

With her recent earnings for the Rajamouli film, Priyanka surpassed Deepika Padukone. Deepika held the title of highest-paid actress when she was paid ₹20 crore fees for Kalki 2898 AD, as per Hindustan Times. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, reportedly charges somewhere up to ₹15 crore per film.

Other female actors in the industry, such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, earn around ₹10 crore or more per film/show.

Priyanka Chopra's work Priyanka was last seen in the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. She is a part of the upcoming Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, however, there's no update on the film for now.

Advertisement