India’s highest paid actress, second most followed celebrity investor, yet no Bollywood film in 5 years- Find out who

At a time when equal pay in the film industry is still a hot topic, this actress has broken barriers by out-earning many of her male counterparts with a staggering ₹30 crore fee for her upcoming film. She’s also emerged as one of the most followed celebrity investors of the year. Yet, despite all this success, she hasn’t appeared on the Indian big screen in not one, but five whole years. Can you guess who she is?

Priyanka Chopra It is Priyanka Chopra.

According to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders list, Priyanka Chopra is the second most followed celebrity investor on the list, only slightly behind the topper, Shraddha Kapoor with 94.1 million followers.

Priyanka Chopra's fan following Priyanka has 92.4 million followers online as per the list; 92.3 million alone on Instagram and 27.2 million on X, formerly Twitter.

The list mentioned, “Priyanka Chopra, 42, with 92.4 million followers, is a global icon and the Co-founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company. She is also the Co-founder of Anomaly Haircare, a brand known for its high-quality, sustainable hair care products. With her entrepreneurial spirit and global reach, Priyanka has expanded her influence beyond acting, making a significant mark in the entertainment and beauty industries.”

Priyanka Chopra's net worth Reportedly, Priyanka's total net worth is said to be around ₹650 crore.

Priyanka Chopra's comeback She was last seen in the short film, We Are One Family as herself in 2020. However, her last full length role in a Bollywood film was in the movie, The Sky Is Pink, released in 2019.

She is set to mark her comeback in Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next tentatively titled, SSMB29. It also has Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra has charged a massive ₹30 crore for the Rajamouli film, becoming the highest-paid actress in Indian cinema. A source told the portal previously, “This is why they took so long to announce her participation in the project. She was not willing to budge over her fee, and why should she? Why should only the men actors get double-digit salaries in our films?"

Notably, while ₹30 crore is a record-breaking paycheck for an Indian actress, Priyanka has earned even more internationally. Now based out of Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, she reportedly took home $5 million (over ₹41 crore) for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, as per Hindustan Times.