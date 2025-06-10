India's highest paid choreographer earned more than Shah Rukh Khan, was a background dancer once, not Remo or Vaibhavi

Bollywood and music go hand-in-hand. And what is a good song with a dance number? Over the years, special numbers have become popular, creating a genre for itself, and promoting a film better than before. As their popularity soars, choreographers are in high demand. But who is India’s highest-paid choreographer?

India's highest paid choreographer Farah Khan is not only the highest-earning choreographer in India but also one of the leading names in the industry.

Farah Khan's fees As per multiple reports, Farah earns up to ₹50 lakh for the choreography of a song. With this amount, she is said to beat popular choreographers in India, including Remo D’Souza, Ganesh Hegde, and Vaibhavi Merchant who reportedly charge somewhere between ₹25-50 lakh per song.

Farah Khan's career Farah started working in the industry when she was just 15. Working for pocket money, Farah had a struggling childhood when her father, filmmaker-stuntman Kamran Khan died with only ₹30 in his pocket.

Farah began her career working in the 1986 film, Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya and went on to work in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Angaar.

She became the highest-paid person on the sets while working in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. In fact, she once revealed that she was paid ₹30,000 for the choreography of six songs while the lead actor, Shah Rukh received ₹25,000.

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan shared, “The film (Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) was made on a shoe-string budget. SRK was paid ₹25,000 for that film. I was the highest-paid resource on that movie, I want to tell you. I was paid ₹5,000 for each song on that film, and there were 6 songs. So, I was paid ₹30,000.”

In fact, Farah also worked as a background dancer before earning a name in the industry. She openly shared once that she initially danced in the background of Jalwa, which starred Archana Puran Singh.

Later, in 2004, Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na (2004), starring Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen and directed films like Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

She also tried her hands at acting alongside Boman Irani in the romantic comedy Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and appeared in several films in cameo and special roles.

Farah also appeared in several reality shows like Tere Mere Beach Mein, Indian Idol, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters among others.

Farah Khan's net worth As per reports, Farah Khan's net worth is estimated to be more than ₹85 crore.