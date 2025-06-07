Subscribe

India's highest-paid OTT actor earned ₹125 crore for 7 episodes, more than Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan's salary

The highest-earning OTT actor in India charged around 18 crore per episode of his hit show. While his net worth is less than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, his OTT salary is way more than their single film charges.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Jun 2025, 11:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Meet India's highest paid OTT actor, Ajay Devgn.
Meet India's highest paid OTT actor, Ajay Devgn.(Facebook)

Streaming platforms are undeniably reshaping the definition of stardom. Gone are the days when people thought OTT was for unconventional actors. In fact, this A-list Bollywood actor has broken all boundaries, outshining Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Earning a staggering 125 crore for a single show, he’s the highest-paid actor on OTT with a net worth of 427 crore (approximately $50 million USD), as per multiple reports.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | India’s richest actor with ₹7500 crore net worth, not Salman Khan or Amitabh

India's highest-paid OTT actor

It's actor Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay became the highest-paid OTT actor in 2021 when he signed for the Hindi adaptation of the hit British series, Luther, Rudra: Edge of Darkness. Starring as the cop with a dark history, he reportedly charged more than 100 crore for the seven-episode show.

As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, Ajay was paid almost 18 crore per episode of the show. In total, he took home 125 crore and became the highest-paid actor in Indian entertainment history.

Ajay Devgn's fees vs Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's salary

His salary beats big players like Shah Rukh Khan who reportedly charged between 90 and 100 crore for his films Raees and Zero.

Advertisement

Salman Khan is believed to charge a similar amount for his film, Bharat.

Around the same time, Salman reportedly received a payment of approximately 50 crore for his 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth. He is likely to earn a little more for his film Radhe which was also released in the same year.

Besides them, Saif Ali Khan who became the first superstar of Bollywood to foray into OTT with Netflix's Sacred Games, charged way less than Ajay. He was reportedly paid 15-20 for the latest, Sacred Games season 2.

Even, Varun Dhawan earned between 12-15 crore for Citadel: Honey Bunny, reported Hindustan Times. As per a report of GQ, other promiment OTT stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have received payments between 5-10 crore for their OTT shows.

Advertisement

Jaideep Ahlawat reportedly received 20 crore as his salary for Patal Lok Season 2.

Ajay Devgn's work

Ajay was last seen in Raid 2.

He has several projects in the pipeline, including Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4. However, all of these will see a theatrical release.

The actor is yet to announce his next OTT project.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentIndia's highest-paid OTT actor earned ₹125 crore for 7 episodes, more than Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan's salary
Read Next Story