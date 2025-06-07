India's highest-paid OTT actor earned ₹125 crore for 7 episodes, more than Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan's salary

Streaming platforms are undeniably reshaping the definition of stardom. Gone are the days when people thought OTT was for unconventional actors. In fact, this A-list Bollywood actor has broken all boundaries, outshining Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Earning a staggering ₹125 crore for a single show, he’s the highest-paid actor on OTT with a net worth of ₹427 crore (approximately $50 million USD), as per multiple reports.

India's highest-paid OTT actor It's actor Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn Ajay became the highest-paid OTT actor in 2021 when he signed for the Hindi adaptation of the hit British series, Luther, Rudra: Edge of Darkness. Starring as the cop with a dark history, he reportedly charged more than ₹100 crore for the seven-episode show.

As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, Ajay was paid almost ₹18 crore per episode of the show. In total, he took home ₹125 crore and became the highest-paid actor in Indian entertainment history.

Ajay Devgn's fees vs Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's salary His salary beats big players like Shah Rukh Khan who reportedly charged between ₹90 and ₹100 crore for his films Raees and Zero.

Salman Khan is believed to charge a similar amount for his film, Bharat.

Around the same time, Salman reportedly received a payment of approximately ₹50 crore for his 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth. He is likely to earn a little more for his film Radhe which was also released in the same year.

Besides them, Saif Ali Khan who became the first superstar of Bollywood to foray into OTT with Netflix's Sacred Games, charged way less than Ajay. He was reportedly paid ₹15-20 for the latest, Sacred Games season 2.

Even, Varun Dhawan earned between ₹12-15 crore for Citadel: Honey Bunny, reported Hindustan Times. As per a report of GQ, other promiment OTT stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have received payments between ₹5-10 crore for their OTT shows.

Jaideep Ahlawat reportedly received ₹20 crore as his salary for Patal Lok Season 2.

Ajay Devgn's work Ajay was last seen in Raid 2.

He has several projects in the pipeline, including Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4. However, all of these will see a theatrical release.