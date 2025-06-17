Meet India's highest paid singer, who charges ₹14 crore for 2-hours performance, not AR Rahman or Shreya Ghoshal

India's highest-paid singer has been ruling the hearts of fans for years. His voice has become the soundtrack to countless love stories and heartbreak anthems for millions across the nation. He not only dominates playlists but also takes home a staggering ₹14 crore for just a two-hour live performance.

In an interview, singer Rahul Vaidya revealed that Arijit charges ₹14 crore for a two-hour stage performance, according to a report by News18.

Arijit Singh Even without the jaw-dropping fee, Arijit Singh is regarded as one of the most celebrated and loved singers in India. On the global stage too, he stands among the highest-paid artists, having collaborated with international names like Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix.

What makes his success even more remarkable is his humble personality. Arijit continues to lead a grounded and private life despite reaching extraordinary milestones in his career.

Choosing to stay away from the limelight, his accomplishments still speak volumes about his influence and talent.

Arijit Singh's net worth His estimated net worth stands at ₹414 crore, as per reports.

This includes a lavish ₹8 crore home in Navi Mumbai and a luxury car collection worth over ₹3.4 crore, featuring high-end brands like Range Rover and Mercedes.

Yet, despite all the luxury, Arijit’s primary residence remains in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. He lives in a modest home with an attached studio and is often seen leading a low-key life, travelling for work mostly.

In his hometown, he also runs a low-cost restaurant called Heshel, which reportedly offers meals for just ₹40.

Apart from his earnings, Arijit also makes a significant income from brand endorsements and collaborations. He has represented global names like Coca-Cola and Samsung.

Arijit Singh's concerts Concerts and live shows form another major part of his income.

According to Insider.in, ticket prices for Arijit Singh's concerts in India usually range from ₹2,000 to ₹80,000, depending on the city, venue, and ticket category.

However, prices can go even higher. For instance, at one of his Pune shows, premium lounge tickets were reportedly sold for a massive ₹16 lakh.

Going international soon, Arijit is set to make history by headlining a concert at London’s iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This will be his only European concert in 2025 and will mark the first time an Indian singer headlines a solo show at a major UK stadium. According to the official website, ticket prices started at £210 for general entry and went up to £2,410 for VIP packages.

Besides this, Arijit is also breaking digital records. He recently became the most-followed artist on Spotify, crossing 140 million followers, surpassing global stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande.

Arijit Singh vs AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal In India, Arijit’s performance fee remains significantly higher than his peers who debuted long before him in the film industry. While AR Rahman reportedly charges ₹1–2 crore for a one-hour show, Shreya Ghoshal earns around ₹20–25 lakh per concert. Sunidhi Chauhan, on the other hand, is said to earn ₹18–20 lakh per song.

Arijit Singh's career Arijit began his musical journey by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, but he rose to fame with the 2013 romantic hit Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has delivered iconic songs like Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Kesariya (Brahmāstra), and Phir Le Aaya Dil (Barfi!), Raabta (Agent Vinod), Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha), Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Ilahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Zaalima (Raees), Shayad (Love Aaj Kal), and Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania).