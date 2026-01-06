India’s Homebound shortlisted for Oscars’ International Feature Film category.

India’s Homebound has moved a step closer to the Academy Awards after being named among the 15 shortlisted films in the International Feature Film category, placing it in contention for a nomination at the 97th Oscars.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound shortlisted for Oscars' International Film Category The shortlist, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, marks a significant moment for the Indian entry as voting advances to its next stage.

The International Feature Film category began with submissions from dozens of countries, each allowed to put forward one official selection. After initial screening and voting, the Academy has now narrowed the field to 15 films representing a wide geographical and cultural spread. India’s Homebound appears alongside titles from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and East Asia, underscoring the competitive nature of the race.

The shortlisted films are: Argentina’s ‘Belén’, Brazil’s ‘The Secret Agent’, France’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’, Germany’s ‘Sound of Falling’, India’s ‘Homebound’, Iraq’s ‘The President’s Cake’, Japan’s ‘Kokuho’, Jordan’s ‘All That’s Left of You’, Norway’s ‘Sentimental Value’, Palestine’s ‘Palestine 36’, South Korea’s ‘No Other Choice’, Spain’s ‘Sirât’, Switzerland’s ‘Late Shift’, Taiwan’s ‘Left-Handed Girl’ and Tunisia’s ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’.

What does it mean to be shortlisted for contention? For India, the inclusion of ‘Homebound’ on the shortlist is a notable achievement in a category where competition has intensified in recent years. While Indian films have frequently drawn international attention at global festivals, securing an Academy Award nomination has remained elusive.

Being shortlisted does not guarantee a nomination, but it significantly raises a film’s profile during awards season. Academy members will now proceed to the next round of voting, which will determine the final five nominees. In recent years, shortlisted films have often benefited from renewed international distribution deals, increased festival screenings and broader critical discussion, regardless of whether they ultimately secure a nomination.

The Oscars shortlist also signals how the Academy’s international branch continues to expand its scope, with greater representation from countries that have historically been under-represented in the category. This broader mix has helped elevate the prestige of the International Feature Film award and drawn wider public interest to the shortlist announcements themselves.

The current shortlist places Homebound within striking distance of the final nominations, which will be announced on Thursday, 22 January.