India's most followed celebrity investor, ₹130 cr net worth, yet more popular than Priyanka Chopra, Katrina at just 37

India's most followed celebrity investor is just 37 and already more popular than some of the highest paid actress in Bollywood. Find out who.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Jun 2025, 11:24 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor in an ad for Ajio Live.
Shraddha Kapoor in an ad for Ajio Live.

Success in Bollywood is subjective. While some define success with meaningful roles and critical acclaim, others soar high with hefty paycheques. But who is truly the most popular among fans? Have you ever thought about it? We bring you India’s most followed celebrity investor—someone who truly has the best of both worlds. At just 37, she has already surpassed the popularity of global icon Priyanka Chopra and business mogul Katrina Kaif. In fact, even some of the highest-paid actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone don’t come close to her in terms of fan following.

India's most followed celebrity investor

You might have guessed it by now, it is actor Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders list was out recently, in which Shraddha Kapoor topped the list as the most followed celebrity investor.

The list mentioned, “Shraddha Kapoor, 37, tops the Candere Hurun Celebrity Influencers Investors list with 94.1 million followers. Beyond her acting career, she has made notable strides as an investor, backing several emerging consumer brands. Her investment portfolio highlights a clear focus on lifestyle and fashion-centric ventures, resonating with her personal style and wide-reaching influence.”

Shraddha Kapoor vs Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and others

Following her closely is Priyanka Chopra in the second spot with 92.4 million followers, as per the report.

Others on the list respectively are Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Sara Ali Khan.

Shraddha Kapoor's net worth

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be 130 crore or $16 million, as per a report of Times Now.

She enjoys a huge fan following online and offline.

She has 14.1 million followers on X, formerly Twitter.

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, sister of Padmini Kolhapure. She also has a brother, actor-DJ Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood career

Shraddha made her acting debut with her brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti. Her full-length role came in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). She rose to popularity when starred in the romantic musical Aashiqui 2 (2013), opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

She went on to star in some of the hit films, including Haider (2014), ABCD 2 (2015), Baaghi (2016), Chhichhore (2019), Saaho (2019), Stree (2018), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and Stree 2 (2024).

Her last film was the highest-grosser, Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming films

After Stree 2, she has signed not one but three films as revealed in an interview.

She is said to collaborate with the Tumbbad director for an upcoming thriller backed by Ekta Kapoor.

There are also rumours about her starring with Aditya Roy Kapur in a Mohit Suri film.

She also has Nikhil Dwived's Naagin in the pipeline.

Previously, reports also suggested her possible casting in Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut, Krrish 4. However, there's no confirmation of this.

