India’s most popular celebrity with $231 million brand value, beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar

Linked to Bollywood but has not appeared in any film yet, great on camera. India's biggest star with the highest brand value has outshone A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and even Alia Bhatt. In fact, he is even more popular than names like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India’s most popular celebrity India’s most popular celebrity is Virat Kohli with a whopping brand value of $231.1 million.

Virat Kohli According to this year's Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation, Virat Kohli has topped the list, beating Bollywood and sports biggies. The report is based on brand values from both their brand endorsement portfolios and social media presence.

The report read: “The results are based on brand values derived from both their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. The overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities is estimated to have reached $2 billion (bn) in 2024, an increase of more than 8.6% from the previous year.”

Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh This year, star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is married to actor Anushka Sharma, surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. With a brand value of $231.1 million, Kohli continues to hold the crown as India’s most valuable celebrity brand for the third consecutive year. He also enjoys the title of being the most-followed Indian on Instagram, with a massive 273 million followers.

Bollywood and their brand value Despite a dip from last year, Ranveer Singh took the second spot with a brand value of $170.7 million ahead of the Dhurandhar release. However, he surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, who jumped to third place as his brand value surged nearly 21%. His brand value is at $145.7 million, as per the report.

Alia Bhatt is the first female on the list so far. She made it to the fourth spot with $116.4 million.

Virat Kohli's brand value vs Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni Not just Bollywood celebs, the list also had sports personalities, including the cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who secured the fifth place with $112.2 million as his brand value, owing to the fresh wave of endorsements.

The rest of the top ten remained majorly featuring Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar secured sixth with $108 million in brand value. It is a tie between Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni as they shared the seventh spot at $102.9 million each.

Hrithik Roshan claimed the ninth spot with a brand value of $92.2 million, thanks to his popular advertisements. Similarly, veteran actor-host Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up the list at an impressive brand value of $83.7 million.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also a part of the film. He stood at 16th, with a brand value of $57 million.