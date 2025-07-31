India's most popular film of 2025 so far, 800% profitable, not Raid 2 or Sitaare Zameen Par

The first half of 2025 is over, and the verdict is out for the most popular film in India so far this year. The year witnessed several big and small releases across multiple languages. While some much-anticipated films tanked terribly at the box office, a few small-budget films turned out to be sleeper hits. Amid all this, one film managed to carve a special place in the hearts of the audience like no other. As a result, it went on to become the highest box office hit of the year so far.

India's most popular film of 2025 so far India's most popular film of 2025 so far is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Chhaava According to the Indian chapter of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb India), Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava received the maximum number of votes from the audience, making it India's favourite film to watch.

IMDb announced the news this month on social media. Explaining their selection process, their post read: “Of all the movies released in India between January 1, 2025 and July 1, 2025, that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher with at least 10,000 votes, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.”

Chhaava beats Sitaare Zameen Par, Sikandar Even though Salman Khan returned with Sikandar, Aamir Khan impressed audiences with Sitaare Zameen Par, and Akshay Kumar delivered an impactful performance in Kesari Chapter 2, none of these films made it to the top of IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian films of 2025.

The 2025 historical drama Chhaava bagged the title. With Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, the film earned a massive ₹808 crore worldwide.

With a budget of ₹90 crore, Chhaava made around 800% profit from its theatrical run of 50 days. The film is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far.

Chhaava director reacts to Most Popular Film of 2025 title Reacting to the news, Chhaava director Laxman Utekar said, “We're honoured that Chhaava has topped the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far list. What makes this recognition truly special is that it comes directly from the fans. Their overwhelming love and positive reception for this Maddock film and performances, led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, have been incredibly heartening. This inspires our entire cast and crew to continue creating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Top 10 Popular Film of 2025 While Chhaava took the top spot in the IMDb list, surprisingly, the title of the second popular film was held by the Tamil film Dragon. Pradeep Ranganathan and Gopika Ramesh's Tamil film minted over ₹150 crore at the box office, after opening to positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Shahid Kapoor's Deva, which did not work at the box office, made it to the third spot.