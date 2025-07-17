India's most watched OTT show in 2025 so far has no big star, yet 27.7M views; beats Aashram, Panchayat, Squid Game 3

The world of OTT in India is now bigger than ever, with original shows and films releasing across multiple platforms almost every day. Spanning a wide range of genres and languages, OTT content is breaking boundaries and offering Indian audiences a wide range of choices to enjoy online.

India's most watched OTT show in 2025 so far In this vast sea of content across platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video, and more, one show stood out in the second half of 2025, emerging as the most-watched original OTT show with over 27 million views.

It wasn’t Bobby Deol’s Aashram, Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat, or even the global hit Squid Game 3. This series captured the attention of viewers nationwide with only one popular actor in the lead.

Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice Season 4 The most viewed original OTT show is Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, as per a Top 50 streaming originals in India list.

Ormax Media has released its Top 50 streaming originals in India list for the first half of 2025. The ranking includes only original content that was released directly on streaming platforms, excluding licensed or dubbed titles.

The viewership figures represent the number of unique individuals who watched at least one full episode of a series or a minimum of 30 minutes of a film on any streaming platform. Notably, the numbers reflect actual viewers, not the number of OTT accounts used, with each viewer counted only once, regardless of how many times they watched the particular show or episode.

Topping the list is Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice, Season 4 on JioHotstar, which attracted a massive 27.7 million viewers.

The show returned with its new season, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra. It also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre and Asha Negi. The first three episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 were released on May 29, 2025. After the initial release, new episodes were released weekly.

The show received a positive response from the critics and viewers.

Top 3 most watched OTT show in 2025 so far Taking the no 1 spot, Criminal Justice Season 4 surpassed hit shows, including Bobby Deol’s Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, which took the second place with 27.1 million viewers. Coming in third is Jitendra Kumar’s much-anticipated Panchayat Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video, with a total viewership of 23.8 million.

Following the top three, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video bagged the fourth spot with 16.8 million viewers. In fifth place arrived the finale season of the Korean global sensation, Squid Game Season 3, drawing 16.5 million viewers.

Others on the list were-- The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 with 16.2 million views, The Royals at 15.5 million views, The Secret of the Shiledars with 14.5 million views, Chidiya Udd at 13.7 million views and Jewel Thief with 13.1 million views.