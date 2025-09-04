India's most-watched TV show with 3.5 M views, beats Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, Smriti Irani's Kyunki and Amitabh's KBC

We now have OTT platforms, broadcast channels, theatres, and countless ways to catch the latest entertainment. Over the years, viewership patterns have evolved drastically. Yet one question remains unchanged—what is India watching the most right now?

Let's just say that India’s most-watched television show of the week proves that television still holds its ground in the era of digital India. It isn't Smriti Irani's iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 or even Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

India's most-watched TV show of the week According to the latest BARC India ratings for Week 34, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has topped the list. It is the TV show with highest TRP and hence, most viewed show across the country this week.

It remains unbeatable despite new show launches on TV.

With a strong 2.4 rating and a massive reach of 3.5 million, the serial has not only stayed ahead of shows featuring star hosts.

Anupamaa vs Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Anupamaa surpassed the highest-paid TV actor Smriti Irani's iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the race.

Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s show returned after decades and secured the second spot this week. After slipping down to the third and fourth positions in the last couple of weeks, Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki has bounced back with an impressive 2 rating and 3.2 million reach.

In third and fourth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continue to maintain a strong grip as audience favourites. While Yeh Rishta clocked a 2 rating with a reach of 3.3 million, Taarak Mehta secured a 1.9 rating with 3 million reach, thanks to its loyal viewership week after week.

On the other side, reality shows, despite the glamour of its hosts, seems to be losing steam on TV over OTT.

Bigg Boss 19, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Salman Khan’s much-hyped Bigg Boss 19, which recently celebrated the biggest OTT launch in India with 2.3x higher reach and 2.4x higher watch time compared to its previous season, has struggled to translate that success to television.

The new season of Khan's show failed to reach the top 10, settling for the 11th position with a modest 1.3 rating and 2.9 million reach in its very first week.

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has also seen a disappointing dip. It took the 25th spot with a 0.8 rating and 2.6 million reach.

For now, Anupamaa remains the undisputed queen of Indian households. It will be interesting to find out if the show is able to maintain its streak next week as well.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa air on Star Plus and stream online on JioHotstar every day.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. It is also available online on Sony LIV app.