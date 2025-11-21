India’s policy framework fosters strong global co-production ties: MoS Murugan

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Union minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Friday said co-production is one of the most powerful avenues for deepening audio-visual cooperation and India’s policy environment provides a strong foundation for international collaborations.

Murugan was speaking at a round table conference on ambassadors during the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).g audio-visual cooperation.

“India’s policy environment — improved digital infrastructure, regulatory enhancements, and dedicated facilitation mechanisms like the India Cine Hub — provides a strong foundation for international collaborations,” he said.

Murugan said India's bilateral agreements are designed to encourage joint development, simplify permissions, and enable smoother mobility of talent and resources.

The minister added that India’s media and entertainment sector stands at a defining moment with the industry projected to reach USD 31.6 billion in 2025, driven by rapid growth in digital media, OTT platforms, live events, advertising, and emerging segments such as gaming and the AVGC fields of animation, VFX, virtual production and XR (Extended Reality).

“With our vast talent pool, multilingual creative base and technological capabilities, India is increasingly being seen as a 'studio for the world', a destination where global stories can be imagined, produced and shared,” he said.

For the partnering nations, the evolving ecosystem offers enormous potential, Murugan added.

“Collaborating with India means not only engaging with one of the world’s largest and most diverse audiences, but also gaining access to a global diaspora that embraces content from across cultures,” he said.

The minister said that India is equally committed to supporting technological and skills-oriented collaboration.

“India’s world-class studios, growing VFX and animation sector, and expanding virtual production capabilities offer opportunities for co-development of digital content. Joint training programmes, scholarships, and talent exchanges can further strengthen our combined creative workforce,” he added.

Murugan said the government also recognise the need to continuously improve ease of doing business in this sector.