India’s richest actress with no releases in 2 years, yet beats Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra in net worth

Money dictates success in the film industry. However, this actress in India continues to dominate headlines as the richest female actor despite being away from the big screen for the past two years. In fact, not for her films, but for her staggering wealth, she surpasses even India's highest-paid actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone with her net worth.

Juhi Chawla, the richest actress in India It is Juhi Chawla who beats Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and others with her whopping net worth of ₹4,600 crore, as per the Hurun Rich List 2024.

While Juhi has only appeared in a handful of movies, marking mostly cameo appearances, her primary earnings are not just from films. Her wealth is from her smart business ventures, a stake in a cricket team, and other lucrative real estate investments.

Juhi Chawla's film career Juhi Chawla entered the industry after winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant. She made her debut at 19 when briefly starred in the Hindi film, Sultanat in 1986.

She rose to fame with the hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) alongside Aamir Khan and bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in some of her all time hits including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Darr (1993), Yes Boss (1997), Ishq (1997), Bol Radha Bol (1992), Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Love Love Love (1989), Deewana Mastana (1997) and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000).

Besides her successful film career, she also made her strategic investments which made her the richest actress in India today.

Juhi Chawla's investments Juhi is the co-owner of the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and her husband, Jay Mehta. She purchased the team for $75.09 million ( ₹623 crore) reportedly.

As per Forbes, the current valuation of the KKR team is $1.1 billion ( ₹9,139 crore).

Not just the KKR team, she also collaborated with her long-time friend Shah Rukh Khan and co-founded their film production company, Red Chillies Group.

Besides this, she holds a small stake of 0.07 per cent in Saurashtra Cement Ltd, part of her husband’s Mehta Group, as per TrendLyne.

Properties and cars owned by Juhi Chawla Juhi Chawla's strong investment portfolio also include real estate, fine dining ventures, and high-end luxury assets.

While her family owns a plush home, spread across multiple floors in Mumbai's richest neighbourhood, Malabar Hill, they also ventured into the hospitality industry. They have two upscale restaurants in Mumbai -- Gustoso and Rue du Liban, offering rich Italian and Lebanese flavours respectively.

Juhi and her husband also have an ancestral bungalow in Porbandar, Gujarat.

The actress reportedly owns a fleet of luxury cars, including Aston Martin Rapide ( valued at ₹3.3 crore), BMW 7-Series ( valued at ₹1.8 crore), Mercedes-Benz S-Class ( valued at ₹1.7 crore), Jaguar XJ (valued at ₹1.2 crore) and Porsche Cayenne ( valued at ₹1.36-2 crore).

Juhi Chawla also remains a go-to face for brand endorsements. She has been featured in ads for big names such as Maggi, Pepsi, Kurkure, Rooh Afza, Kellogg’s, Emami Boroplus, Kesh King Ayurvedic Oil and more.

Juhi also enjoys popularity on social media. She has 2.2 million followers alone on Instagram.

