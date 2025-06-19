Meet India's richest family in Bollywood with ₹10000 crore net worth, not Khans or Kapoors or Chopras

Bollywood is home to some of the richest directors, actors, singers, and more. From delivering box office blockbusters to securing big brand endorsements and launching successful business ventures, many celebrities have built massive fortunes over time. But Bollywood isn’t just about individual stars; it’s also home to some of the wealthiest families in the entertainment world. Among them, one family stands tall at the top. Their journey began humbly, selling mere music cassettes, and today, their legacy is worth an astonishing ₹10,000 crore.

India's richest family in Bollywood The richest filmy family in Bollywood is T-Series' Bhushan Kumar's family, as per the Hurun Rich List.

Bhushan Kumar's family In fact, not just in the Hindi film industry, they are also the wealthiest family in the entire Indian cinema.

As per the latest Hurun list for India, the T-Series family has a net worth of $1.2 billion (over ₹10,000 crore).

They easily surpass some of the legendary families in Bollywood, such as the Khans, Kapoors and even Chopras, with their staggering wealth.

The Chopras, Khans and Kapoors After the Kumars comes the Chopra family on the list. With a net worth of over ₹8000 crore, the owners of Yash Raj Films and BR Films are the second richest family in the Indian film industry. Next comes the Shah Rukh Khan family aka the Khan family. Shah Rukh who is already the richest actor in India, has a net worth of ₹7800 crore, reported Forbes.

Once considered the richest family in Indian cinema, the Kapoors have now slipped down the list, with a combined net worth of a little over ₹2,000 crore.

South cinema In down South, some of the richest film families include the Telugu film industry superstars. It is none other than Chiranjeevi's Konidela-Allu family. Comprising of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun—and the Akkineni-Daggubati family, including Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh, and Rana Daggubati.

Reportedly, the the Konidela-Allu family boasts an impressive estimated net worth of ₹4,000 crore. On the other hand, the Akkineni-Daggubati clan leads the pack with a combined net worth exceeding ₹5,000 crore, thanks to Nagarjuna’s considerable fortune.

However, these figures are nowhere close to Bhushan Kumar's family wealth.

Bhushan Kumar's family net worth The Kumars of Bollywood have built a massive empire worth ₹10,000 crore. Interestingly, there is no superstar in their family, unlike other filmy families on the list.

The Kumar family income sources So, where does their wealth come from? Bhushan Kumar runs T-Series along with his uncle, Kishan Kumar, an actor-turned-producer and co-chairman of the company.

Other family members are actively involved in the industry across various roles. This includes Bhushan’s wife, actor-director Divya Khossla; his sister, actor Khushali Kumar; and his younger sister, singer Tulsi Kumar.

Besides their individual income, the Kumar family owes most of its massive wealth to T-Series, the media powerhouse that started as a music label. T-Series went on to become one of India’s largest film production companies, helming all-time blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Aashiqui 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, War, Andhadhun, and Chennai Express among many others.

Today, T-Series also operates multiple subsidiaries and even runs an acting school, T-Series StageWorks Academy in Noida.

The story behind T-Series began with Bhushan Kumar’s father and Kishan Kumar’s brother, Gulshan Kumar who was once a fruit vendor in Delhi.