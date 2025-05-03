India's richest star kid has net worth ₹3,100 crore, surpasses Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan

Nepotism is a never-ending debate in the showbiz industry. While being born into fame doesn't guarantee success in the Indian film industry, this star kid went on to become a millionaire in his own right. India's richest star kid surpassed Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan.

Richest star kid in India With a staggering net worth of ₹3100 crore, Hrithik Roshan is the richest star kid in India, as per a report of GQ India.

His net worth places him ahead of other popular star kids in the industry, including Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Alia Bhatt ( ₹550 crore), Kareena Kapoor ( ₹500 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹345 crore), as per the report.

Even newbie Aryan Khan's net worth is estimated to be somewhat around ₹80 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and his career Hrithik Roshan is the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and grandson of J. Om Prakash.

Born into a filmy family, he made his acting debut as a child artist in his grandfather's films including Aasha and Bhagwaan Dada. Before his big debut in the industry, he assisted his father on films like Khudgarz (1987) and Karan Arjun (1995).

Hrithik made his debut in Bollywood opposite Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). The highly successful fetched him not one but two Filmfare Awards for Best Male Debut and Best Actor at the same time.

He went on to star in hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Agneepath, Kaabil, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War, Vikram Vedha and others.

Hrithik Roshan's salary Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter for which he was reportedly paid ₹85 crore as per Economic Times.

He will be next seen in the much-awaited War 2, for which reportedly he is charging somewhere between ₹48 to 85 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's business ventures and investments Besides his primary source of income from films, he owns a lifestyle and sportswear brand, HRX. As per the GQ report, his company is estimated to be valued at ₹7,300 crore.

He also owns his production house (FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd).

Hrithik Roshan's brand endorsements, tours Hrithik enjoys over 47 million followers on Instagram alone. His various source of income also comes from brand endorsement, branded posts on social media and more. He has been featured in ads and commercials, promoting brands such as Mobil 1, RuPay, Mountain Dew, Burger King, and Rado. He also represents brands like Myntra, Zomato, Clear, Zebronics, Beardo and even his own brand, HRX.

He was recently on a meet and greet trip in the US, whose ticket prices ranged from $1500 to $2500 reportedly.

Hrithik Roshan's properties, cars and more Hrithik Roshan also owns a plush sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai, approximately valued at ₹100 crore, reported Money Tree Realty. He also owns a luxurious farmhouse in Lonavala, valued at approximately ₹33 crore, according to the Times of India.

Apart from these, he is also the owner of commercial properties, including a leased-out office space in Kharadi, Pune.

The War actor also owns a collection of expensive wristwatches and a fleet of swanky cars that includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, a Mercedes Maybach, and a Maserati Spyder

