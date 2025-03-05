Inflated ‘Kim Kardashian’ takes over New York’s Times Square in SKIMS swim set; social media reacts, ‘Ok for children?’

SKIMS launched its latest swimwear collection with a massive 60-foot balloon of Kim Kardashian in New York’s Times Square. The installation showcases Kardashian wearing the brand’s new triangle top and tanga bottoms in a tide blue shade. It stands on a sleek 4-foot platform featuring the SKIMS logo.

Kim Kardashian is a SKIMS co-founder. She is also the Chief Creative Officer at the company.

Amy Kule of Merry Wonderer executive-produced the balloon concept. The latest SKIMS Swim collection includes swimsuits, terry and cotton jersey cover-ups, and poolside accessories.

The collection is available in five colours: champagne leopard, champagne tiger, snow, tide, and onyx. Designed for versatility, the pieces allow for mixing, matching and layering.

Kardashian modelled for the swim campaign, which was photographed by Ana Dias in the Bahamas.

“I absolutely love how this collection has something for everyone–whether you’re on vacation or at the beach, it’s all about feeling confident and amazing in what you wear,” Kardashian said in a statement.

This isn’t her first SKIMS campaign. In April 2024, she posed for another swimwear launch shot by Nick Knight.

In February, SKIMS announced a partnership with Nike, called NikeSKIMS. The collaboration aims to disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry, providing innovative products for women athletes.

Social media reactions Social media had a mixed reaction to the advertising stunt. Someone asked “Why?” while someone wondered, “Is it ok for children?” Another one predicted, “Kanye gonna do the same.”

“Another sign of the apocalypse,” quipped one social media user while another remarked, “Where's all the outrage from MAGA about protecting the children?”

“Brand marketers must evaluate the social impact of ideas before execution and not just for virality,” posted one user.