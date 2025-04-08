Influencer Apoorva Mukhija shares screenshots of vicious trolling

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of “India’s Got Latent”, on Tuesday shared multiple slides of the death and rape threats she has been subjected to in the last few months.

The social media personality, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram and is known as 'The Rebel Kid' among her fans, last week deleted all her posts after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments about parents and sex triggered a political maelstrom leading to multiple police complaints and FIRs against show organisers, including host Samay Raina and panellist Mukhija.

On Tuesday, Mukhija returned to Instagram to share several screenshots of the vicious trolling she has faced since the controversy that led Raina to delete all the episodes of the show from YouTube.

“Trigger Warring: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats,” Mukhija wrote in her post.

“And that’s not even 1% (sic)” she captioned the images.

Mukhija, who is also accused of making an objectionable comment during the episode of "India's Got Latent" which premiered in February, has appeared before the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

The National Commission for Women also took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani on the show and summoned them along with producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.