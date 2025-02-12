Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija's old video went viral on the platforms amid the raging debate over Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments. Mukhija gave an official statement to Mumbai police on Wednesday, February 12.

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija's old video with Brief India went viral on the platform X on Wednesday, February 12, at a time when police were recording statements of four people connected with the controversial comments.

The old video showed Mukhija mocking Bengaluru's auto rickshaw drivers and the city's 9 top 5 work cultures and comparing them to the culture in Mumbai.

"I 100% truly, truly believe that, that city (Bengaluru) has no soul. That city genuinely has no soul," said the social media influencer in the interaction.

“I hated living in that city," said Mukhija, according to the viral video.

In the video, Mukhija appreciated Mumbai for being safe and auto drivers for being polite. She shared an incident in which an auto driver in the city dropped her home even though she allegedly passed out in the backseat.

This video went viral again during the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, which sparked debate on social media among people raging over the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on the YouTube show "India's Got Latent."

Ranveer Allahbadia Case Update Mumbai Police, on Wednesday, recorded official statements from four people, including Apoorva Mukhija, in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, reported the news agency PTI.

Apart from Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia's manager was there at Khar police station, but Allahbadia was not there himself, as per the report.

Maharashtra BJP's Uttar Bhartiya Morcha functionary, Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, filed a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday, February 10, after the controversy started on social media platforms.

Pandey also threatened that he would move to court if police did not register an FIR against the YouTuber and other participants of the show, according to the agency report.

Ranveer's comments started a massive debate on social media, and his attempt at diffusing the situation with an apology video did not really work as people on social media still are enraged by his ‘will you watch your parents have sex’ question.