Inside Alia Bhatts intimate Christmas bash with family; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and others join

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has officially kick-started her Christmas festivities, starting off with an intimate yet glittering celebration with her family.

The actor's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared pictures from the family's annual Christmas gathering, capturing cute decorations, bright lights, a furry friend, and, of course, a Christmas tree decked up for the occasion.

Shaheen also shared pictures from the celebrations, showing her posing with Alia and their mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black dress, which she paired with a pair of stockings and heels. The actress tied her hair in a half-up style and wore minimal makeup.

"'Tis the season, etc etc," Shaheen wrote in the caption, to which Soni Razdan responded with, "This season is a special one!"

Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, hosted the Christmas bash for the family, which was attended by many others, including Rima Jain and Alekha Advani Jain.

Regulars at family gatherings like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor were absent from the pictures.

The 'Alpha' star hosted the party days after she offered glimpses from what appeared to be the "griha pravesh" or house-warming ceremony of her new home.

In her November throwback post, the photos featured Alia along with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor entering their new home while following the necessary rituals.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress was also seen hugging her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, in one of the snaps. Ranbir was also seen paying respects to his late father and actor, Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, 'Alia' will be seen in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release in 2026.

As per the studio, more time is needed to complete the film's VFX.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," a YRF spokesperson said.