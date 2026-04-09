Inside Anant Ambani’s birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more in attendance

Celebrations for Anant Ambani’s birthday have kicked off in style, with a host of Bollywood celebrities arriving in Jamnagar ahead of the big day on April 10. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is set to turn 31, and the pre-birthday festivities are already drawing attention online.

Known for hosting lavish events that blend scale with spectacle, the Ambani family appears to be pulling out all the stops once again — with Jamnagar turning into the epicentre of a star-studded gathering.

Bollywood’s Biggest Names Touch Down

Among the first to arrive was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was spotted at Jamnagar airport in a relaxed yet stylish look. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam Khan, and even his pet dog — a detail that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Salman Khan was seen departing from Mumbai in a casual outfit, joined by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, as they headed to be part of the celebrations.

Actor Ranveer Singh also made a stylish entry, while Ananya Panday kept it effortlessly chic in a casual airport look.

Who else is on the guest list?

The guest list reflects a mix of established stars and younger Bollywood faces. Celebrities such as Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also spotted travelling for the event.

The scale of attendance mirrors previous Ambani celebrations, which are known for bringing together industry heavyweights, influencers and global personalities under one roof.

More Than Just Glamour: A Blend Of Celebration And Gratitude

While the spotlight remains on the celebrity turnout, the celebrations are also said to include thoughtful gestures. The Ambani family has reportedly organised a special meal for employees associated with Reliance Industries and Jio — a move aimed at extending the festivities beyond the high-profile guest list.

Ahead of the celebrations, Anant Ambani, along with his parents, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings, adding a spiritual dimension to the occasion.

A Look Back At His Wedding Celebrations Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant in July 2024 was among the most talked-about events of the year. The pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar featured performances by global artists and saw attendance from top names across industries.

From elaborate décor to star performances — including appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — the celebrations set a benchmark for scale and opulence.

Why This Celebration Is Trending

With videos and photos of celebrities arriving already circulating widely, Anant Ambani’s birthday has quickly become a trending topic on social media.