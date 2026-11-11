Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's dreamy wedding in Greece, Rajinikanth and MK Stalin pose with newlyweds

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander tied the knot with Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in an intimate wedding in Greece on November 11. On Wednesday evening, he took to Instagram and posted their dreamy wedding pictures. Joining the couple were MK Stalin and Rajnikanth among their family members.
For the wedding, Anirudh Ravichander wore a pastel outfit. He opted for a kurta with matching veshti, paired with a long jacket full of embroidery.
Kavya Maran, on the other hand, turned into a modern bride in a blush-pink lehenga. She paired it with a matching blouse. She completed her look with statement jewellery.
Sharing the pictures online, Anirudh Ravichander wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".
He also shared more pictures featuring family members, Rajinikanth and MK Stalin.
In another photo posted by film producer AV Suresh, Dayanidhi Maran was spotted. The picture also gave a sneak peek into the high-profile wedding, featuring MK Stalin, Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. Both MK Stalin and Rajinikanth opted for a traditional look, in colour-matching veshti and kurta.
Ahead of the wedding, the couple also held a sangeet ceremony.
After returning from Greece, the newlywed couple Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are scheduled to host a grand reception in Chennai. It is set to take place on November 21.
Their wedding reception date was previously confirmed via a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office. Kavya Maran's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran met CM A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the wedding reception.
The high profile wedding reception is expected to have attendees like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside several chief ministers and A-listers from the film industry in India.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got engaged on November 10 as per media reports.
Kavya Maran is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is also the executive director of Sun TV Network and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Former CM MK Stalin is her maternal great-uncle.
Anirudh Ravichander, who is Rajinikanth's nephew, rose to fame with his work in films like Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025), and Jana Nayagan (2026).