Inside Graham Greene’s marriage to Hilary Blackmore as actor passes away at 73

Graham Greene, the Oscar-nominated Canadian actor best known for Dances with Wolves, has died at the age of 73. According to Primetimer, Greene is survived by his wife of 34 years, Hilary Blackmore, their two children, Lucy Greene and Francis Hugh Greene, and a grandson, Tarlo. Greene married Blackmore on December 20, 1990.

About Greene's wife According to Primetimer, Blackmore grew up in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, surrounded by creativity-her father was an artist and her mother a teacher. Blackmore studied drama before starting out in Canadian theatre as both an actress and stage manager. Her credits include appearances in The Sleep Room and Love and Human Remains.

The two crossed paths around the time Greene’s career took off with Dances with Wolves in 1990. That role, which earned him an Academy Award nomination, became a turning point not just professionally but personally, marking the beginning of their long marriage.

Greene’s passing Greene died on September 1, 2025, in Stratford, Ontario. His manager, Gerry Jordan, told CBC the actor passed away from “natural causes,” while Variety reported he had been battling a long illness. Jordan’s statement read:

"It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene."

Tributes soon followed. Actor and comedian Matty Cardarpole, who worked with Greene on Reservation Dogs, remembered him as a constant source of joy during long rides to set:

“Rip Graham Greene. I had the honor of working with him on @rezdogsfx. I spent long van rides with him to set he was always cracking everyone up, including me, he was lighthearted, wise, hilarious, I’m tearing up as I write this.”

Cardarpole went on to say Greene lived “with a light heart. No ego. Not jaded. Interested.”

Lou Diamond Phillips, who acted alongside Greene in Wolf Lake and Longmire, shared his grief in an X post: “Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73. From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship. An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother.”

A lasting career Greene did not jump straight into acting. He tried just about everything else first. In a 2017 interview with Reader’s Digest Canada, he laughed about the years he spent working as “a carpenter, a welder, a draftsman, a carpet layer, a roadie and an audio tech” before ever stepping in front of a camera. His first TV break came in 1979 with The Great Detective.

After that, the roles just kept coming. Maverick, Die Hard With a Vengeance, The Green Mile, and even a couple of the Twilight films. But for all the work that followed, it was Dances with Wolves that people always came back to. That performance put him on the map, carried his name far beyond Canada, and made him a fixture in film history.

FAQs Who was Graham Greene married to? He was married to Hilary Blackmore since 1990.

Did Graham Greene have children? Yes, he had two children, Lucy Greene and Francis Hugh Greene.

How did Graham Greene die? He died of natural causes in Stratford, Ontario.

What was Graham Greene’s most famous role? He is best known for playing Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves.