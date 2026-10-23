Inside Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir’s Kerala home: 6,300-sq ft Kochi house with indoor greenery, natural wood interiors

Malayalam actor-producer Soubin Shahir’s Kochi residence offers a glimpse into a home design approach that combines contemporary minimalism with natural materials and greenery. Spanning 6,300 square feet, the apartment features warm wood interiors, indoor plants and earthy colours, drawing on Kerala’s architectural and natural influences.

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In an interview with Architectural Digest India (AD India), the actor shared a look at his residence, which blends elements of his South Indian heritage with contemporary design. Rather than relying on opulent finishes, the home centres on natural textures, open spaces and nature-inspired details.

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A 6,300-sq-ft apartment designed around space Spread across 6,300 square feet, the Kochi apartment uses large windows and open-plan transitions to make the most of natural light and create a sense of openness.

The layout allows different areas of the home to connect while maintaining a relaxed atmosphere. The emphasis on space and light gives the apartment a residential character that goes beyond the conventional high-rise layout.

Kerala-inspired design meets contemporary minimalism One of the defining features of Soubin’s home is its use of warm materials and understated design. Traditional teak wood, a familiar element in Kerala architecture, features alongside clean lines and mid-century modern influences.

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The interiors use a neutral palette of terracotta, muted green and stone grey, drawing inspiration from the natural landscape of the Malabar coast. Statement lamps add visual interest, while designer furniture maintains the home’s contemporary character.

The combination of wood, stone and restrained colours creates a design language that balances regional influences with modern minimalism.

Indoor greenery brings nature into the home Plants are central to the apartment’s nature-inspired aesthetic. Indoor courtyards and strategically placed planters create pockets of greenery, while balconies connect the interiors with views of Kochi’s urban landscape.

Natural stone flooring adds another tactile element to the design, reinforcing the emphasis on organic materials and understated finishes.

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Soubin told AD India, "I had always known that some day when I set up my own home, I would have lots of plants around me—a whole lot more than just a cute little garden! Maybe, my passion for plants also stems from a subconscious need to retain the innocence and simplicity of my childhood days.”

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Balcony garden and living spaces reflect a personal aesthetic The living room combines low-slung seating with statement art pieces, keeping the space visually uncluttered while reflecting the actor’s eclectic taste.

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A spacious balcony serves as an urban garden, offering panoramic views of the city while retaining a sense of privacy. Together with the indoor greenery, it extends the home’s nature-inspired design beyond the main living areas.

Despite its carefully considered interiors, Soubin highlighted that the apartment is, first and foremost, a family space. The home is designed for slow mornings and quiet evenings, offering a setting away from the demanding pace of the film industry.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.