Inside ‘Mismatched’ actor Rohit Saraf’s warm and quirky Mumbai home, designed by his mother

Rohit Saraf, the Netflix heartthrob who charmed audiences with Mismatched, recently gave fans a glimpse into his personal space, and it’s as effortlessly stylish as he is. The actor opened the doors of his Mumbai home to filmmaker Farah Khan for her latest YouTube vlog, and the result was a tour packed with warmth, laughter and a few delicious surprises.

Luxurious living room Saraf’s home isn’t just another celebrity home designed by a high-profile interior stylist. In fact, the credit goes to his mother, Anita Saraf, who has put together a space that balances elegance with homeliness.

The living room features polished wooden floors, cream walls, and a statement leather sofa that instantly grabs attention. Adding a touch of green is a braided money tree by the balcony, bringing in light, nature and a breath of calm to city living.

The dining space, meanwhile, is all about understated charm — a classic wooden table paired with a large gold-framed mirror to expand the room visually. Hanging above it is a quirky pendant chandelier that adds character without taking away from the home’s earthy vibe.

The bedroom and beyond Perhaps the most striking corner is Rohit’s bedroom with its red-brick feature wall. Paired with dark cabinets, it continues the home’s love affair with wood while giving the room a slightly rugged, modern edge.

Farah Khan’s vlog Of course, no Farah Khan vlog is complete without candid chats and family moments. Saraf’s mother even treated her guests to home-cooked litti chokha, winning brownie points from viewers who love a good celebrity-meets-home-cooked-meal moment.

