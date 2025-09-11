Inside Netflix’s latest series The Dead Girls: Release date, cast, plot and where to watch

A brand-new limited series has landed on Netflix. Las Muertas, also known as The Dead Girls, premiered on the platform worldwide on September 10, 2025. The six-episode true crime drama comes from award-winning director Luis Estrada and is adapted from Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s acclaimed novel.

The series fictionalizes the lives of sisters Arcangela and Serafina Baladro, who rose from running local bars to controlling a notorious empire of brothels. Their ambition, however, spirals into a harrowing tale of violence and murder, which makes them some of the most feared women in Mexico’s history, according to Netflix’s Tudum.

The Dead Girls cast and characters The limited series boasts a powerful cast, which includes Paulina Gaitan (Serafina), Arcella Ramirez (Arcangela), Alfonso Herrera as Simón Corona, Joaquín Cosío as Captain Hermenegildo Bedoya, and Mauricio Isaac as La Calavera

The Dead Girls Plot The show is set in 1960s rural Mexico, and the story follows the Baladro sisters as they transform a local bar into a brothel by coercing young women into sex work and bribing local authorities, Netflix’s Tudum wrote. Their empire thrives until women in their establishments begin to die under suspicious circumstances.

Desperate to cover up their crimes, the sisters pressure Serafina’s toxic lover, Simon, to help dispose of bodies. But when Simon flees, Serafina seeks bloody revenge, pushing the sisters into a spiral of violence. Their reign of terror finally drew police scrutiny, exposing a crime spree that shook the nation for generations, the Tudum report added.

The Dead Girls release details and how to watch The series premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2025, and all six episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. The show released at 12 am PT, 3 am ET.

Based on a dark chapter in Mexican history The series is based on Ibargüengoitia’s 1977 novel Las Muertas, which drew inspiration from the real-life case of “Las Poquianchis”. This family of women was convicted in the 1960s for running brothels and committing several murders. The scandal received extensive coverage from the Mexican tabloid Alarma! This coverage cemented its place in the country’s true crime history.

FAQs Q1: When did The Dead Girls release on Netflix? A: September 10, 2025.

Q2: How many episodes does the series have? A: Six episodes, all released at once.