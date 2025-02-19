Alia Bhatt celebrates grandma’s birthday; check 96-year-old Gertrude Hoelzer’s reaction

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood actress, is in the spotlight after she made an adorable gesture that caught social media attention. Entangled in a busy schedule, she took a break from her work to cherish a special moment. She decided to join her family in celebrating grandmother Gertrude Hoelzer's 96th birthday. It's time to know how Alia Bhatt's 96-year-old grandmother reacted to the celebrations.

Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother and actress, in a social media post on Instagram shared a heartwarming pictures on the occasion. The caption to the post states, “When we reminded Mummy, she is 96 today her first reaction was ‘ oh not very old, then !’ Happy Birthday gorgeous Mummy. May you continue to think young and live long.”

The unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt's grandmother shared by Soni Razdan, show Gertrude Hoelzer during her younger years. The set of 5 photos includes a nostalgic collection of vintage images of Soni Razdan's mother in a bikini and a portrait.

In the final image Gertrude Hoelzer's face is discreetly hidden from view where Shaheen is stands alongside her sister as Ali Bhatt affectionately embraces her grandmother in a warm hug. One of the image features grandmother's birthday celebration cake that reads, “Happy 96th Birthday Mummy.’

Many Bollywood stars reacted to the post, including actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who stated, “So stunning! Happy birthday to her and many happy healthy years.” Anaita Shroff commented, “Happy 96th!” Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Happy happy birthday to your super gorgeous mom.” Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini replied, “So stunning.”

A user wrote, “How wonderful. She sounds like a lovely mum. Many happy returns to the birthday girl... 96 years young." Another user remarked, “Beauty legacy till dear Raha ....now we know the source....Happy Birthday gorgeous”.

